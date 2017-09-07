Elderly man died from injuries after being beaten by roommate in Randolph nursing facility

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - An elderly man has died from injuries he sustained after being beaten by his roommate at a nursing facility in Randolph.

Police said the 86-year-old victim, James Schappell, was assaulted by his roommate at the Care One Nursing Facility.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 58-year-old Walter Rice Jr., was charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

