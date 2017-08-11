Elderly man drowns in backyard pool in Norwood, police say

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - An elderly man drowned Friday in a backyard pool in Norwood, police said.

Emergency crews responed around 5 p.m. to Albemarle Road and found a man in the water.

Police said crews administered CPR to the man, but he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

The drowning is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)