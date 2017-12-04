Elderly man hospitalized after being shot by pellet gun in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – An elderly man remains hospitalized after police said he was shot by a pellet gun in Lawrence on Sunday.

The 79-year-old grandfather was walking home after watching the Patriots game when someone turned the corner and opened fire. His daughter said that someone took aim with a pellet gun from their car and pulled the trigger at least three times as her father was walking into his home on Haverhill Street.

Her father was hit twice and at least one of the pellets lodged into his leg. Police said the car took off after the shooting.

“He was just in shock that he’s coming in his front door and somebody would do that,” said the man’s daughter.

The man’s daughter said she cannot imagine why anyone would target her 79-year-old father. She added that there is crime in the neighborhood but the randomness of this attack is really scary and she was worried about what would have happened if her father was shot with a real gun.

“It’s very bad. Shootings and just cars being all crazy, especially on the weekend, and crashing into cars that are already parked here. We’re always one edge, basically, let’s say it like that,” said the man’s daughter.

The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a black sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300, with dark, tinted windows that had two men inside of it.

