Elderly man killed after retaining wall collapses in Peabody

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - A 76-year-old Peabody man was killed after a retaining wall he was working on collapsed, crushing him.

The man was reportedly doing yard work at the time when a large boulder came loose from the retaining wall, rolling on top of him.

Rescue crews brought in heavy equipment and worked late into the night to remove the rocks and recover the man’s body.

Police say the incident appears to be accidental and foul play is not suspected.

