Elderly man pulled from SUV after rollover crash in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - Crews scrambled into action Friday and pulled an elderly Saugus man from the wreckage of a rollover crash in Stoneham.

Officials say crews responded around 12:30 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Summer and Pleasant streets.

The driver, identified as a 79-year-old man, veered off the road, hit a tree and rolled over. Police say they found the man trapped inside his Lexus SUV.

Crews were forced to remove the SUV’s windshield in order to free the man.

The man was taken to Lahey Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

