Elderly man seriously hurt when lawn mower collides with dump truck

HUBBARDSTON, MA (WHDH) - An elderly man was seriously injured over the weekend when his riding lawn mower collided with a dump truck in Hubbardston.

Fire officials say crews responded Saturday to Thompson Road for a report of an crash involving a lawn mower and truck.

An 81-year-old man was taken to UMass Medical Center with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

No additional details were released.

