Elderly New Hampshire man tied up in home invasion, police say

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities say, an elderly New Hampshire man was found tied up in his Nashua home following a burglary early Thursday morning.

Officers who responded to the call reported that the suspect bound the man and then demanded items of value from him before he fled in the victim’s car. The vehicle has since been recovered.

No additional details were immediately available.

Authorities released an image of the person of interest anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the police department (603) 594-3500 or the Nashua Crime Line (603) 589-1665

