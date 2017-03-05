BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Police have identified the two elderly twins who died after they apparently fell outside their home and were stranded in the freezing cold overnight.

Barrington Police say 97-year old sisters Jean Haley, of Barrington, and Martha Williams, of East Providence, likely died of hypothermia.

They say the sisters appear to have fallen around 8:30 p.m. Friday, after returning home from dinner with their 89-year-old sister, who lives elsewhere in Barrington. The sisters were found by a neighbor Saturday morning.

Police say Williams appears to have fallen in the driveway walking back to her car. Haley appears have tripped in the garage as she tried to enter the house.

The two were rushed to the hospital where they later died. Temperatures were well below freezing with the wind chill overnight Friday.

