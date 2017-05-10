Elderly woman crashes car through 7-Eleven store, authorities say

FAIRHAVEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fairhaven say an elderly woman crashed her car Wednesday through the front of a 7-Eleven store.

Authorities say officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a crash on Huttleston Avenue and found a Toyota Camry inside the store.

Authorities say an 84-year-old woman told police that she accidentally hit the gas pedal and accelerated forward into the store.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. It’s not clear if the woman was injured in the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

