Elderly woman crashes car through 7-Eleven store

FAIRHAVEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fairhaven say an elderly woman crashed her car Wednesday through the front of a 7-Eleven store.

Authorities say officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a crash on Huttleston Avenue and found a Toyota Camry inside the store.

An 84-year-old woman told police that she accidentally hit the gas pedal and accelerated forward into the store.

The crash shattered large glass windows and toppled racks of food inside.

Emergency crews were called to the scene but the woman was not injured. No one in the store was hit.

The woman and a store clerk were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The store will remain closed while crews work to clean up the rubble.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)