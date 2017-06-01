Elderly woman found murdered in Needham home; police searching for car

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Police in Needham have launched a homicide investigation after an elderly woman was found dead in her apartment late Wednesday night, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Laura Shifrina, 81, was found around 11 p.m. by her daughter suffering from what Morrissey called “sharp trauma.” The victim had lived in the public housing complex for elderly and disabled residents for about 15 years.

“Her daughter had come over to do a well-being check and discovered her in the apartment,” Morissey said.

Police are searching for the woman’s 2011 red Ford Fiesta with MA license plates of 1BD712, which they said is missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Needham Police Chief John Schlittler said the last homicide in the town was more than a decade ago.

Police said the incident is isolated and that there is no danger to the public. Schools in the area will see increased police patrols as a precaution.

Needham detectives and state police are investigating.

2011 red Ford Fiesta w/plate 1BD712 is wanted by MSP detectives & @NeedhamPolice. Pls dial 911 if vehicle is seen. pic.twitter.com/jv46QMy7K1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 1, 2017

