Elderly woman injured when car crashes into New Hampshire pharmacy

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - An elderly woman was struck and injured Friday afternoon when a motorist crashed into a pharmacy in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Authorities say Ryan Vansylvong, 22, of Dover, crashed into the CARE Pharmacy on South Main Street. Witnesses reported that he had suffered a medical emergency before crashing.

Vansylvong’s Buick Century damaged a concrete bench before striking a US Postal box and a glass doorway that leads to an outdoor vestibule, according to police.

Constance Mann, 82, of Rochester was leaving the store when she was hit by the car. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

