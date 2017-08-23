Elderly woman struck by car, seriously hurt on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - An elderly woman was seriously injured late Tuesday night when she was struck by a car on Cape Cod.

Sandwich police say the woman, in her late 60s, was walking with her family when she was struck just after 10 p.m. on Water Street.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the woman was said to be unresponsive.

Officials say crews were able to resuscitate the woman. She was taken to South Shore Hospital in serious condition,

No additional details were immediately available.

