Electronics ban on flights could be expanded to Europe

The federal government is now considering broadening the ban on laptops and other large electronics on flights into the U.S.

According to reports, the UK could be added to the list and the ban could also be extended to include other European countries.

The ban already affects flights coming to the U.S. from eight countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Devices such as laptops and other large electronics are already prohibited on flights coming to the U.S. from 10 international airports.

Homeland Security Secretary Jon Kelly will speak with lawmakers on Thursday about aviation security issues, but no decision regarding the ban is expected to be made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)