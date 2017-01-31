Elementary school student approached by suspicious man in Natick

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Police in Natick are investigating an attempted abduction after they said an elementary school student was approached last week by an unknown man.

Police said the man drove up behind the child around 3 p.m. on Friday while he was walking on Pine and Liberty streets.

The man asked the child where he lived and offered him a ride home, according to police.

The child did not answer and quickly moved away from the man’s car.

Police said the man was driving a tan or brown Subaru Forester.

The child said the man appeared to be 55 to 65 years old, with white hair, a white goatee and a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

