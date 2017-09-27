Elementary school student left alone on school bus for 5 hours, police say

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell say an elementary school student was left alone on a school bus Wednesday morning for five hours.

Officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to the McAvinnue Elementary School on Mammoth Road for a report of a student who had been left on a bus earlier in the morning.

Authorities say a driver for the Dracut-based SPNR Transportation completed a morning route, which included a drop off at the school, before returning home with the bus.

Five hours later, the bus driver found a 5-year-old boy on board as he began his afternoon route, according to police.

The child was evaluated by the school nurse and found to be well.

Police say the driver forget to check the bus before completing the morning route.

The Department of Children and Families and the Lowell School Department were notified.

The incident is under investigation.

