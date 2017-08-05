Elizabeth Warren held 10th town hall meeting of the year at Revere High School

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren held her 10th town hall meeting of the year at Revere High School on Friday night.

Residents got answers to questions about healthcare, education, and more.

Warren talked about the Trump administration and Russia.

She is facing re-election next year and said she enjoys talking with people across Massachusetts.

Warren said her number one concern is affordable healthcare for all Americans.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)