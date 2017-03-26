BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will speak to some of the region’s top business leaders during The New England Council’s Congressional Roundtable Luncheon.

The luncheon is scheduled Monday at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.

Warren is expected to discuss current issues before the Senate and her priorities for the 115th Congress. The Massachusetts Democrat serves on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Her other committees include Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Energy and Natural Resources, and the Special Committee on Aging.

The New England Council is the country’s oldest regional business organization.

