Elon Musk to start digging tunnel under Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Billionaire Elon Musk seems to be following through with building a tunnel to keep him out of traffic.

The Space-X and Tesla CEO posted on Twitter Wednesday that he is making progress on his tunnel ambitions.

Musk was talking about his plans to create undercut routes in Los Angeles to alleviate surface traffic.

He said he would buy a tunnel boring machine and “just start digging.”

Musk first mentioned the plan in December after being stuck in traffic in Los Angeles.

Musk expects to start digging the tunnel in a month or so.

