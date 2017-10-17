Emaciated dog stolen from kennel in Spencer, police say

SPENCER, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Spencer are asking for the public’s help in tracking down an emaciated dog that stolen from a kennel in the town last week.

Authorities say the dog was taken on Thursday. The department shared photos of a dog that appeared to be malnourished.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Call police if you've seen this animal. Taken from our kennel on October 12. pic.twitter.com/mSL1YOSoT0 — Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) October 16, 2017

