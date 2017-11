BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews raced to a lab at Boston University overnight after a chemical scare.

First responders checked on the Photonics Center at the university’s College of Engineering for high levels of methane, according to Boston EMS.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

