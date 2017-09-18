Emergency crews help deliver baby boy on Cambridge roadside

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Firefighters, police officers and paramedics helped deliver a healthy baby Monday morning on the side of a road in Cambridge.

Crews responded around 8 a.m. to the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Upload Road for a reported medical emergency and found a pregnant woman at the scene.

Police say the woman was on her way to a local hospital, when her water broke. They say her husband pulled over to the side of road and she began to give birth.

Crews helped successfully deliver a 7 pound, 13 ounce baby boy inside the couple’s Honda Accord.

The mother and her newborn son were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the birth, where they are both said to be resting comfortably.

Lieutenant Joseph Fournier, firefighters Nathan Jarvi and James Kennedy from Cambridge Fire Department’s Engine 1, Acting Lieutenant Gary Nangle, firefighters Michael Donnelly and William Whalen from Cambridge Fire Department’s Engine 8, Pro EMS paramedics Nate Dubreuil and Abigail Moore, and Cambridge Police Officers Charles McNeeley, Melissa Miceli and Mark Smith all responded to the call and assisted in the delivery.

