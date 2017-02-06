Emergency crews rescue dog who fell through ice in Sterling

STERLING, MA (WHDH) — Police and fire crews rescued a dog that fell through the ice in Sterling on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the Stillwater River behind a home on Redemption Rock Trail and Princeton Road.

Teams were able to perform an “ice rescue operation” and successfully reached the dog.

The pup was reunited with its owner.

Check out the video here:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)