LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Lynn rescued a woman from a 40-foot ravine in the middle of the woods Wednesday.

Officials used multiple ropes and a pulley to pull the woman from the bottom of the ravine before putting her on a stretcher.

They then transported her to Massachusetts General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the woman.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)