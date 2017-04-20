TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the banks of the Merrimack River after a car flipped down an embankment and landed in the water.

The incident happened on Pawtucket Boulevard, and the scene is still active.

There is no immediate word on any injuries.

Police and fire crews are responding to where the car flipped down an embankment, landing at the water’s edge, and a truck is preparing to tow the vehicle.

