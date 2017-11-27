Emergency crews respond to early childhood education center in Kingston

KINGSTON, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to the Sacred Heart School in Kingston on Monday night.

Crews initially arrived at the school to battle what they believed was a fire, but they quickly realized the issue was related to the building’s boiler system.

Officials said they saw large amounts of steam coming out of the school due to the issue with the boiler system.

The issue has caused water damage to the building.

It is not clear if anyone was in the building when the 2-alarms sounded.

Video from Sky7 showed some firefighters up on ladders at the scene.

There is no information on how extensive the damage is at this time.

Sacred Heart has announced there will be no school for students tomorrow.

The school has not said when classes will resume.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

