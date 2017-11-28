DORCHESTER (WHDH) – Emergency crews responded to the LNG Tank facility in Dorchester for an alarm sounding, according to Boston fire officials.

An operator in the site’s pumping area thought he saw a flame just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Boston Fire. They said the operator immediately followed procedures by activating a foam suppression system and calling fire dispatch.

Officials say a fire was not found and all meters were negative for “any kind of release.”

Boston Fire says National Grid will review an internal camera.

Massachusetts State Police initially closed an exit on the northbound side of the Expressway, but the scene was deemed clear just before 5 p.m., and all lanes were reopened

