Emergency crews respond to hazardous materials incident at Manchester hospital

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire hospital has confirmed it is dealing with a hazardous materials situation and that emergency crews are on the scene.

Eliot Hospital confirmed to 7News that a Hazmat incident is ongoing in the facility.

According to Manchester Fire, emergency crews are responding to the hospital’s emergency room.

There are no additional details about the nature of the incident or if there are any injuries as a result.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

NOW: .@ManchesterFD responding to a call at the emergency room of #ElliotHospital Developing… #7News — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) November 16, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)