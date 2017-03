Emergency crews respond to hazmat scare in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Lawrence responded Wednesday night to a hazmat situation at a technology company.

Crews were called to Microsemi on Lake Street after the Lawrence Fire Department received an emergency alarm.

Officials say unknown chemicals are leaking inside the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated.

