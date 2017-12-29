Emergency crews respond to incident involving MBTA trolley at Cedar Grove station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews are currently on the scene of an incident involving an MBTA train on the Mattapan high-speed line.

Boston EMS confirmed there are several units on the scene related to the incident at the Cedar Grove station in Dorchester.

Officials confirm an MBTA train was involved and that 17 patients were evaluated, 16 of which were taken to area hospitals.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

An MBTA spokesperson says two trolleys made contact on the inbound track between Cedar Grove and Butler.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

One witness says a trolley behind struck the lead trolley, causing shattered glass and leaving several passengers injured.

Shuttle buses are replacing trolley service in both directions between Cedar Grove and Butler stations.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

