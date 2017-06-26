Emergency crews respond to school bus crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and EMS crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Roxbury.

The incident happened near 210 Warren Street in Roxbury.

Police responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. following reports of a two-car crash.

Sky7 was over the scene and showed a person being transported in an ambulance, but there is no official word on injuries.

