NORTH READING, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews have confirmed that they are responding to a Hazmat incident in North Reading.

The incident has been reported at a UPS Freight Distribution Center, located on Concord Street.

There is no immediate word on any injuries.

We have a crew on the way; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)