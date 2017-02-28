Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Methuen, police say

170228_methuen_plane_crash

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a report of a small plane crash in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said.

The plane reportedly crashed Tuesday afternoon into a building on Riverview Blvd.

Video from above the scene shows a plane that crashed through the roof of the building.

State police said their Air Wing is responding to the scene.

A source tells 7’s Steve Cooper that the plane’s pilot is still in the wreckage.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us as more details emerge.

