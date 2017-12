BOSTON (WHDH) - A modern light show was unveiled Friday night in downtown Boston.

Emerson College’s Little Building, located on Boylston Street, is under construction. The school decided to use its renovation facade as a canvas.

The projected footage continuously changes. The display is a change for both local artists and students to showcase their work.

