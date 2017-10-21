PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The executive director of Emily’s List is in her home state to recruit and train Democratic, pro-choice women to run for office.

The organization says a couple dozen potential candidates will hear from Emily Cain, former congressional candidate and state lawmaker, during a session Saturday in Portland. Many of them are grassroots leaders who want to obtain the basic tools for running for office.

Emily’s List says that nearly 19,000 women have reached out since the November 2016 election to express an interest in learning how to run.

Over the years, Emily’s List has raised over $500 million to support candidates.

Emily Cain says women are signing up to run “in unprecedented numbers” and that the group is ready “to help them over the finish line.”

