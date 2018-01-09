Employee and gym member help save man who collapsed at Quincy gym

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — An employee and gym member at the Planet Fitness in Quincy rescued another man who collapsed while he was working out.

Assistant manager Kevin Sawyer said he was at the gym on Adams Street Monday evening when he heard someone yelling to get his attention. When Sawyer ran over to the shoulder press machine, he found a man unresponsive and lying on the ground. The gym member had gone into cardiac arrest.

Sawyer said he started CPR and another person called 911. Another gym member ran and got the defibrillator, which all gym staff members are trained to use.

“It was pretty scary when I was giving compressions and he wasn’t responding. It’s kind of scary because you want them to wake up,” said Sawyer.

The gym member was still unconscious when he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

