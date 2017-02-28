Employee hit and killed by car in Trader Joe’s parking lot in Acton

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - A Trader Joe’s employee was hit and killed by a driver in the supermarket’s parking lot in Acton.

The woman in her 60s was struck in the parking lot on Great Road at around 7:30 p.m. Police said a man in his early 20s was backing out of his parking spot when he hit the woman. The driver remained on the scene and police said he was very upset.

The woman’s name has not been released.

