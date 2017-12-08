Employee suspended after camera found in Stop & Shop employee bathroom in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — An employee at the Framingham Stop & Shop is off the job after store officials said a camera was found in a bathroom.

The camera was found in an employees-only bathroom at the Stop & Shop on Temple Street. It is not clear who found the camera or how long it had been there.

“We were shocked to learn of the allegations that a store associate attempted to violate the privacy of other associates at our Temple Street Framingham store and immediately suspended the individual,” Stop & Shop said in a statement.

Shoppers at the grocery store reacted Friday, calling the actions “shocking,” “disgusting,” and “creepy.”

Framingham Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office say the matter is under investigation.

