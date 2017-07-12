EMT driver flips ambulance after falling asleep at wheel, police say

(WHDH) — An EMT driver in Maine totaled an ambulance early Wednesday morning when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed.

Maine State Police say troopers responded around 4 a.m. to a report of an ambulance that had gone off the road on Route 11 in Masardis.

Russell Jandreau was driving a Fort Kent Ambulance traveling northbound but fell asleep, struck a utility pole, rolled over and landed in a ditch.

Jandreau and one other ambulance attendant were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No patients were on board. The ambulance was deemed a total loss.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)