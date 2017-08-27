EMT who helped lead response to marathon bombing dies at 63

BOSTON (AP) — Boston EMS Capt. Robert Haley, a longtime EMT who played a key role in the emergency response to the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, has died at age 63.

Haley’s wife says he died of an illness on Friday.

The Boston Herald reports that Haley retired last month after 35 years on the job.

Boston Athletic Association CEO Tom Grilk says Haley was “one of the most important people that Boston Marathon runners never heard of.”

Grilk says Haley organized services for runners who needed help at the marathon. When the bombing occurred, killing three people and injuring hundreds, Grilk says Haley helped everyone to remain “focused and strong.”

EMS Chief James Hooley says Haley built the department’s special operations unit that responds to 500 major city events each year.

