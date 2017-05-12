EMTs deliver baby in ambulance on way to hospital in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Paramedics delivered a baby girl in an ambulance in Weymouth after her parents were unable to make it to the hospital in time.

Caitlin Muller said she started having contractions and as her husband Chris started to drive her to the hospital, she knew they would not make it.

“The second we got into the car, I knew things were going to be bad,” said Chris Muller.

The couple pulled into a Dunkin Donuts parking lot on Quincy Shore Drive and called 911. The paramedics arrived to take Muller to the hospital but they did not get far before baby Madison was born in the ambulance.

“She was 7 pounds, 11 ounces, 20 inches. Perfectly healthy,” said Muller. “She just wanted to come out before she got to the hospital, I guess.” Muller thanked the paramedics for comforting her and making sure Madison was OK.

