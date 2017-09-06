Endicott College mourns sudden loss of student killed on Route 128

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college is mourning the loss of a student struck and killed on a highway.

Endicott College in Beverly identified the student killed on Route 128 on Tuesday morning as 20-year-old Timothy Glendinning of Boxford.

State police say he was either walking or skateboarding when he was struck by an SUV driven by a 55-year-old Florida man who stopped at the scene and called 911. He was not charged.

The victim had a skateboard, but it remains under investigation whether he was riding it or just carrying it.

Endicott said in a statement that the business major “was an outgoing, friendly student who was admired by the entire student body.”

An on-campus vigil was held Tuesday night and counselors are available for students.

