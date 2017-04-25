English tourist hit by hammock blown off building, injured

NEW YORK (AP) — A tourist from England has been struck by a hammock that fell from a building in New York.

Police say it happened late Tuesday afternoon as the woman was walking on the sidewalk with her husband toward the World Trade Center.

Police believe wind may have blown the wooden framed hammock off the building’s terrace.

The woman was conscious and reported pain to her head and back. She was hospitalized in fair condition.

Her husband wasn’t injured.

