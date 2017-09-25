Those looking for pick-me-ups throughout the day usually are reaching for coffee, but this daily fix can add up. Thankfully, some companies are giving away free coffee to help celebrate National Coffee Day Friday!

Offers.com surveyed 1,000 coffee drinkers and learned that a customer spends an average of $7.90 a week just on the popular beverage. However, you can save a few bucks Friday by visiting these places:

7-Eleven – Free coffee for 7Rewards members throughout the weekend

Cinnabon – Free 12 oz. coffee

Cumberland Farms – Text “freecoffee” to 64827 to get a free hot or iced coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts – Free medium-sized hot coffee with purchase of medium/large/extra large hot coffee

Gloria Jeans – Free 8 oz. white chocolate caramel cookie chiller or small fresh brewed coffee

Krispy Kreme – Free coffee throughout the weekend

