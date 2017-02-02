Entercom, CBS Radio — owners of sports radio stations in Boston — to merge

NEW YORK (WHDH) - There could be a shakeup in Boston sports radio as the parent companies behind both successful sports radio stations in Boston have announced a merger agreement.

A press release issued by Entercom, which owns local radio station WEEI, announced that the company has agreed to enter into a merger with CBS Radio, which owns 98.5 The Sports Hub.

WEEI has been a staple in the Boston sports landscape for decades but has fallen in the ratings in recent years to The Sports Hub. WEEI has broadcast rights to the Boston Red Sox, while The Sports Hub broadcasts the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics, and Revolution.

It’s not immediately clear what the merger will mean for the two stations.

The full release can be found here.

