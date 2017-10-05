Environmental officers tranquilize 800-pound moose wandering near highway

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Massachusetts Environmental Police captured an 800-pound moose that was wandering near Interstate 190 in Worcester on Wednesday night.

Officers specially trained in the chemical immobilization of animals responded to a neighborhood near the highway after receiving a report that the moose had been lingering in the area all day.

With assistance from Worcester firefighters and state police, officers tranquilized the moose.

The moose was taken to an undisclosed rural location for release, where it was monitored until it fully recovered from the effects of the tranquilizer.

