AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — A contaminated, graffiti-covered hazardous waste site in Massachusetts has been placed on the federal government’s Superfund National Priorities List for cleanup.

The Newburyport Daily News reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added the former site of Microfab Inc. in Amesbury to the program on Monday.

Microfab manufactured circuit boards for 20 years, until it abandoned the building when it was declared a hazardous waste disposal site in 1984. The company filed for bankruptcy in 1987.

Amesbury has spent the past two years working with the EPA and state environmental regulators trying to get the site on the National Priorities List.

The Superfund program was established in 1980 to clean up and investigate the nation’s most complex hazardous waste sites.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)