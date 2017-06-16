Epipen has competition with newly approved medication

The FDA has approved a new emergency medication.

Symjepi is the EpiPen’s new competition.

There is no price for it yet but it will go on sale later this year when the company finds a distributer.

Symjepi is smaller than the EpiPen and the company says it is easier to use and easier to transport.

It will be sold in pairs and will be cheaper than the generic version of the EpiPen.

