ER patient stabs nurse multiple times at Southbridge hospital, DA says

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - A nurse was stabbed multiple times Wednesday morning by an emergency room patient at a hospital in Southbridge.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says 24-year-old Conor O’Regan attacked the nurse at Harrington Hospital around 10:15 a.m. and stabbed her four times.

O’Regan and the nurse were inside a small triage room when the stabbing happened, according to investigators. The nurse was airlifted to UMass Medical Center with what were said to be “significant wounds.”

A source tells 7News that the attack was random. The nurse, who has not been identified, is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Police say O’Regan initially fled the scene, but that officers later arrested him at his apartment on Main Street. Early says O’Regan does not have a criminal record.

O’Regan is charged with assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing is under investigation. The suspect is slated to face a judge Thursday.

