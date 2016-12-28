Escaped inmate shot and killed in Texas

Atascosa County, TX (WHDH) — A swat team shot and killed an inmate who bolted from a prisoner transport van in Texas.

Officials say Jake Childers was killed in a shootout with officers in Atascosa County Tuesday night.

He broke out while he was being transported to a jail in Live Oak County on Saturday.

Investigators say he then stole a pickup truck and weapons from someone’s home.

But police tracked him down after finding that pickup on Monday.

Officials say Childers was facing charges for reportedly beating his ex-girlfriend and assaulting an official who tried to arrest him.

